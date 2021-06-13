Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Armagh man Sean Hughes following death in Philadelphia

Tributes have been paid online after an Armagh man, who suffered an injury while working in the United States last year, has passed away in hospital.

Father-of-one Sean Hughes, from the town land of Grange in Co Armagh, moved to Philadelphia in the US almost six years ago.

The talented GAA player, who previously played football for Pearse Og Armagh Gfc, suffered a severe head injury while working in Philadelphia.

A funding page set up in December 2020 for the husband and father said he was put in an induced coma as a result of the injury.

While Mr Hughes remained in hospital since the accident, updates on his condition posted by his wife Emily and wider family on the funding page showed signs of hope, as he underwent surgery and treatment for his injuries.

A final update posted at the end of April however said the man had suffered a setback in his condition.

“As we said in the last update Sean was being cared for in rehab and had been making some good improvements, he could open his left eye slightly, follow some commands such as lift your arm or leg and he could recognize voices when spoken too,” the post said.

“Unfortunately that all came to a stand still as he took fluid on the brain and was taken back to Christiana hospital in Delaware. Here he was treated for infection and had a permanent shunt put in to drain away the fluid from his brain.

“Sean, being the strong, stubborn and much loved man he is, has fought back once again and is now back in rehab doing his best to pick up where he left off. He is a legend of a man with a strong heart who continues to make progress even with all that is thrown at him.”

A funeral notice posted on Saturday said Mr Hughes passed away “peacefully” in hospital in Philadelphia.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The notice said the funeral details will be published at a later date. It added that he was the “beloved husband of Emily, daddy of Sean-Paul" and the son of Paul and Majella.

“Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, mother, father, brothers, grandmothers, grandfather, aunts, uncles, family circle and friends,” it added.

The passing of Sean Hughes has led to an outpouring of tribute for the well-loved man, both locally and abroad.

The Young Irelands Philadelphia GAA club Mr Hughes played for, said they noted his passing “with great sadness and heavy hearts” and asked people to “keep Sean, Emily, baby Sean and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time”.

Pearse Og GAA club said they were “saddened” to learn of the passing of their former player. In an online tribute they added: “Sean was a brilliant wee footballer, a real team player and blessed with natural ability.

“Like many an Ogs player before him he had emigrated to America for work. These last few months all at Pearse Og had been praying for his full recovery and are truly devastated by this sad news.

“We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to his wife Emily and to their son Seán Paul, his parents Paul and Majella Hughes, his brothers Eoin, Ciaran and Darragh and also to the wide family circle.”