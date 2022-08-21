Tributes paid to ‘charming and caring’ Co Armagh 5-year-old following battle with illness

Tributes have been paid to “charming and caring” 5-year-old Co Armagh boy Ben Stevenson, who passed away on Thursday following a battle with illness.

A funeral notice confirmed the young boy had sadly died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A service for Ben took place on Saturday at Ardmore Parish Church.

Following the loss of the young boy, many have taken to social media to pay their own tributes to the popular Seagoe Primary School pupil.

Writing on Facebook, Seagoe Parish Church said: “So sorry to learn of the passing of Ben Stevenson. Ben was a wonderful young boy for whom we prayed regularly in Seagoe.

“May God be with his family to comfort them both now and as they journey on without him.”

Fiona Bell added: “Our Ben. The most special little boy. Such a caring, witty, charming, clever boy.

“What an amazing year we shared in Primary 1. You will leave a huge void in the Seagoe family Ben.”

Alicia Lyttle added: “Ben you will be forever in my heart, we had the best year in P1. I will miss you every day, shine bright wee man.”

Anne Friel added: “My heart is broken for wee Ben and his family. Ben the sweetest wee man so funny too.”

A funeral notice said the boy was the “precious son” of Adam and Tracey, “loving brother” of Rebekah and Reuben and “cherished grandson” of Ivor and Jill Stevenson and Elaine and Maurice Turkington.

“Ben will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by the entire family circle,” it added.