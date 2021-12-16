Tributes paid to Dundrum crash victim James Smyth (49)

A man who died in a crash in Co down on Thursday morning has been named by police as 49-year-old James Smyth.

Police said the man died following the three-vehicle road collision on the Belfast Road in Dundrum at around 12.20am.

Emergency services attended the scene, with four taken to hospital for serious injuries and another person treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The PSNI said Mr Smyth passed away at the scene of the collision.

Local DUP councillor Kathryn Owen paid tribute to the man she described as being “well-known” in the community.

“He was a well-known driving instructor, and the students he taught spoke fondly of him.

"Losing someone at any time is hard enough, but losing someone this close to Christmas is heart breaking.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all who had the privilege to know and love Jim. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the PSNI on 101.”

UUP councillor for Slieve Croob, Alan Lewis, passed his condolences to the family of Mr Smyth.

"I wish to praise the quick and efficient response of the emergency services,” he said.

"Another death on our roads marks a tragic end to 2021, the thoughts and prayers of the community are with the family at this very difficult time.”

The road has now reopened and police have appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in contact with the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a man has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Dundrum.

“James Smyth, aged 49, died at the scene following the collision, which occurred on the Belfast Road just after 12.20am this morning (16th December).

“Police, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, where four others were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. A fifth person was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

“The Belfast Road remains closed at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43 of 16/12/21.