Tributes paid to Ellie McKay, former mayor of North Down

A former Ulster Unionist mayor of North Down who passed away at the weekend was "a very determined lady who was passionate about her work", a friend and MLA has said.

Ellie McKay MBE from Holywood died on Saturday.

She represented the Holywood district for more than 35 years, serving up until 2015.

Ms McKay served as Mayor of the borough of North Down in the early 1990s, and chaired the Finance and General Purposes Committee for many years.

She was awarded an MBE for services to local government in Northern Ireland in 2009.

Long-time friend and North Down DUP Assembly member Gordon Dunne said he was saddened to hear the news of her passing.

"Ellie was an incredibly hard working and determined lady who served her local community with distinction for so many years and I was proud to call her a friend," he said.

"I first met Ellie outside Holywood Primary School Polling Station in 1979, and ever since then I worked with her closely on so many local issues during our many years on North Down Borough Council.

"Ellie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her and I would like to pass on my sympathies to her family who she was so proud of.

"Ellie was also a real character and she was a very determined lady who was passionate about her work within the local community and made a very valuable contribution to civic life and to Holywood, and the wider borough."

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir also paid tribute, saying Ms McKay had "served as a dedicated representative for the people of Holywood".

A funeral notice described her as the beloved wife of the late Victor, devoted mum of Catherine, Margaret, Hannah, James and the late Victor John, a loving mother-in-law, granny and great granny.

Her funeral service, leaving from John Gray & Co, will be held in St Philip and St James Church, Holywood, with the service private due to current pandemic restrictions.

North Down and Ards District Council said the Mayor will be writing to Ellie's family to convey the deepest condolences of the council to her family circle at this difficult time.