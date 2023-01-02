Tributes paid to ‘fearless’ NI journalist Brian Hutton who died suddenly on New Year’s Eve

Brian Hutton died suddenly after becoming ill on New Year's Eve

The Irish president is among those who have paid tribute to “dedicated and professional” former Belfast Telegraph journalist, Brian Hutton, after he died suddenly on New Year’s Eve.

The 46-year-old began his career writing for this newspaper back in 2003.

Michael D Higgins took to social media to express his “deepest condolences” to the late writer’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Brian was a fine journalist and known as a brilliant colleague, with a reputation for reliability and a sensitive nature,” he tweeted.

“He will be missed by so many.”

Mr Hutton’s former colleague Lisa Smyth said he will always be remembered for his sense of humour and kindness.

“Brian was the type of person who, even if you hadn’t seen him for years and you bumped into him on a job, you would have been able to have a good catch-up,” she said.

“He was lovely and it’s such a shock to hear of his passing.”

The Belfast Telegraph health correspondent recalled his commitment to his craft.

“By sheer coincidence, just a few weeks ago, I was telling a colleague about an incident involving Brian many years ago when we worked together,” she explained.

“It was during the summer and Brian was up at Ardoyne and he was hit on the head with a brick and had to go to hospital.

“He sent his story from A&E and everyone joked at the time that he’d set the bar so high for the rest of us because he still filed, even when he had a head injury — but it was a mark of how dedicated he was.

“I know all of us who worked with Brian all those years ago are stunned and saddened by his loss.”

Paul Connolly, former news editor at the Belfast Telegraph, described Mr Hutton’s passing as “desperately sad”.

“Brian was a talented and fearless reporter who could turn his hand to any story that came along,” he said.

“He had complete integrity and possessed a fierce dedication to tell the stories of people affected by tragedy or events.

“I remember once he was caught in an explosion whilst covering a riot in north Belfast and it never affected his determination to keep on reporting the news on the ground.

“Brian was a great writer and was great company too. He will be greatly missed by all of his colleagues past and present.”

Mr Hutton also worked as a freelance journalist for the Daily Mirror, providing north-west coverage, and wrote extensively for a range of publications before co-founding independent radio production company Old Yard Productions.

He spent more than a decade working as deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA) news agency, based in its Dublin office, until 2017.

Former Ireland editor Deric Henderson described Mr Hutton as “hugely gifted”.

“He went about his business quietly, free of drama or any fuss, and never failed to meet a deadline, no matter how tight,” he told the Irish Times.

“He had a lovely manner and that’s probably why he was so good at his job.

“He got on well with people. They liked him.”

The award-winning documentary The Carberrys: Running In The Family and Van Morrison: Belfast Cowboy were among the programmes made by Mr Hutton’s company.

The editor of The Irish Times, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, paid tribute to one of the newspaper’s contributors, describing Mr Hutton as “a superb journalist whose sharp news instinct, observational skill and natural curiosity meant his byline invariably appeared on the biggest and most important stories”.

“He was also great company: warm, open, interested in other people,” he added.

More recently, Mr Hutton was involved in The Irish Times’ Lives Lost initiative during the Covid pandemic.

Last summer he helped chronicle all violent deaths of women in Ireland over the past 25 years.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan expressed shock and deep sadness following the passing of the “esteemed” journalist.

“I have known Brian since we were teenagers and have really enjoyed catching up when our professional paths have crossed over the years though his work for Press Association and the Irish Times,” he wrote on social media.

“I respected him hugely as a journalist and as a man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family, friends and colleagues at this dark and difficult time.”