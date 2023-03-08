Tributes paid to ‘fiercely loyal’ police officer who died after Belfast assault

PSNI launches murder probe as dad-of-two succumbs to injuries sustained in January attack

Tributes have been paid to a police officer from Banbridge who died on Tuesday following a serious assault in south Belfast at the end of January.

Police have now launched a murder investigation over the death of Colin ‘Colly’ Prime.

The 41-year-old father-of-two was off duty at the time of the incident.

The PSNI said his occupation had no bearing on the attack.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin added: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies are first and foremost with Colin’s family, who have been left bereft.

“Friends and colleagues are [also] deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

“The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29, when Colin was waiting for a lift in a car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

“I can confirm Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.”

Detective Inspector Griffin also appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity [at the time] to check their dashcam for relevant footage,” she said.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.”

Three men arrested in connection with the fatal assault remain on police bail.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne expressed his condolences. He said: “My thoughts are with Colin’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Among those paying tribute to Mr Prime was Colin Carson, who knew him through competing in equestrian sports.

He said “another great friend had left this world” and described his first memories of seeing him at the Balmoral Show.

“He was light years ahead of any of the riders in the arena,” Mr Carson wrote on social media.

“Five of the best riders in the province were at [an event], but he had been left behind.

“I remember going over to see him afterwards and telling him how good he had been out there.”

They formed a riding team and over the next 10 years travelled the world.

“Colin was a larger-than-life character who always met you with a disarming smile and a look of mischief and fun in his eyes,” Mr Carson said

“For all his love of a good party, which he would usually be the life and soul of, his over-riding feature was his kindness. He would always help and encourage the underdog.

“Last night we all sent messages to each other in disbelief, and one of the things we said was how fiercely loyal he was to his friends. That was his other outstanding trait. He had your back.”

Mr Carson said his friend had been “through the mill a bit over the last couple of years” but was getting through it and was on his first night out in some time when he was attacked.

He added: “At some point in the evening, he saw two girls in trouble and, without thought for himself, as was his way, stepped in to help and took a horrific beating.

“He was taken to intensive care, where he fought the good fight for over a week, but despite looking like he might pull through after a few days, they could not stop the internal bleeding and yesterday he finally passed away.

“While I hope the people responsible for this get punished to the full extent of the law, that will not bring Colin back.

“Right now, I can only feel the sadness of loss.

“I know one thing for sure: if I am having problems making my way through the pearly gates in years to come, there will be a big man up there waiting with that disarming smile to argue my case and usher me in.

“Until then, thanks for the great times and the memories, big man. Rest in peace, Colly.”

Banbridge Rugby Football Club said it was greatly saddened by the death of a former player.

It added in a Facebook message: “Deepest condolences are extended to Colin’s parents, Jim and Carol, and to the wider family circle.”

People shared their memories of Mr Prime underneath the post, with one well-wisher describing him as “an absolute legend” and saying their thoughts were with his family and friends.

Another wrote: “Devastating news. My thoughts and prayers to family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Funeral Times said Mr Prime died peacefully in hospital on March 6, surrounded by his loving family.

He was described as the “much loved and devoted daddy of Kobi and Odin, husband of Louise, cherished son of Jim and Carol, dearest brother of Rory and his wife Linn, and uncle of Emily and Maya”.

The Carson family asked that instead of flowers, donations be made for to the Future Proof Youth Engagement Service in Banbridge.

A funeral notice said Mr Prime would be”lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”