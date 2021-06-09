Tributes paid to first female crew member of Bangor RNLI Jill Pringle

Tributes have been paid to Bangor RNLI’s first female crew member who leaves behind a legacy as an accomplished sailor and role model who blazed the trail for others.

Jill Pringle died on May 31, 2021 aged 73 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was laid to rest yesterday at Groomsport Presbyterian Church.

Hailing from a coastguard background, Jill began her sailing career young and joined Ballyholme Yacht Club in Bangor. Learning the ropes, she became more skilled out at sea and went on to volunteer at Bangor RNLI.

Working alongside Jill as a crew member for Bangor RNLI, Kyle Marshall said: “I would have known her when she joined the lifeboat crew. She was a young mother then and a very committed volunteer.”

Kyle noted her impact on the RNLI as he paid tribute to her dedication.

“I was younger than her and she was role model to other crew members. It was back in 1988, she was always there, dedicated and had an infectious smile.”

While the landscape of RNLI may look different today, in Jill’s beginnings with the club she certainly stood out as one of the few women there.

“In 1987 there weren’t many women in RNLI, she was the first in Bangor. Shortly after we had another girl inspired by Jill,” said Kyle.

She was more than capable with a skillset suitable for sea.

Kyle added: “When she came onto the crew she brought a wealth of experience, as good as anyone there”

Posting on Facebook, Bangor RNLI said Jill “showed that women could work just as well as men on the lifeboat, blazing a trail for the many women who have followed in her footsteps".

Jill was a cherished wife to Peter Pringle and a loving mother to Stuart and Claire and stepmother of Tim and Ruth. Referred to as ‘Gaggy’ by grandchildren Luke, Fay, Peter, and Sophie. She was also adored as ‘Gaggy’ by Matthew, Evie, Will, Dylan and Louis.

On an online tribute page to the sailor, her cousin Judith said: “Though we immigrated to the USA in 1949 Auntie Ada, Jill's mum, and Auntie Rene, our mother were loving sisters who kept close and always reminded us of the strength of family. Jill and I were particularly close, more like sisters than cousins. I cherish her memory and the times we spent together from playing with dollies in the back garden at her mum and dad's to our last visits in 2012 and 2015. Walking the shore with dogs, looking out over the sea I shall hold her in my heart. Miss you so.”