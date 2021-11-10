Tributes paid to former Antrim Mayor Sam Dunlop following veteran DUP man’s death

Tributes have been paid following the death of the former Mayor of Antrim and long-standing DUP councillor Sam Dunlop.

The veteran politician joined the party in the 1970s and only stepped down from his role on the council in 2014.

Mr Dunlop passed away suddenly in hospital on Wednesday, according to a funeral notice.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote online in tribute: “Our sincere condolences to the Dunlop family on the death of Sam.

“Joining the Party in 1970, he was a strong advocate for his constituents & enjoyed incredible electoral success.”

MLA Pam Cameron added: “Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague Sam Dunlop.

"Sam was one of the founding members of @duponline, Mayor of Antrim twice and a very popular Councillor for many years.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Former DUP education minister Peter Weir described him as a “dedicated public servant to the people of Antrim”.

He was described as the “loving and devoted” husband of the late Violet and “dearly loved” father of Paul and partner Heather, Sharon and husband Gary.

He also had four grandchildren.

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Dunlop will be held in First Donegore Presbyterian Church, Parkgate on Friday at 10.30am and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

A funeral notice requested family flowers only with donations in lieu to NI Children’s Hospice.