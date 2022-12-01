Tributes paid to former Cookstown High School vice-principal Robert Stevenson, who died in house fire

A “larger-than-life” former vice-principal who died in a house fire in Co Tyrone earlier this week has been hailed for the “huge role” he played in the formation of Cookstown High School.

Robert Stevenson (94), who is best known as a former Athletics NI official and vice-principal of Cookstown High, died on Wednesday.

Paying tribute, a representative from the school said that his passing has caused “great sadness” within the school community.

They described Mr Stevenson as a devoted and hard-working teacher.

“Affectionately known as Stevie within the school community, he devoted his life to the high school teaching physics and mathematics, as well as manually producing the school timetable,” they said.

“His unique character exuded kindness and generosity, with a healthy competitive spirit in sport.”

He has been credited by the school for his work in its formation.

“Mr Stevenson played a huge role in the formation of Cookstown High School as a combined grammar and secondary school, especially co-ordinating the buildings programme.”

In the tribute the school commented on Mr Stevenson’s great commitment to sport within his community.

“His zest for sport, specifically athletics and hockey, was known throughout the province. He was well known for his community and voluntary work with young people, which extended to a lifelong commitment to the scouting organisation.

“Mr Stevenson may have been small in stature but [he was] a larger-than-life character whose legacy will remain for many years to come.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

On Twitter, the Ulster Secondary Schools Athletics Association paid tribute to the sports enthusiast.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Mr Robert Stevenson (Stevie) sadly passed away,” they said.

“Stevie has been a stalwart of athletics at district, Ulster and Irish level for many decades and will be sadly missed.”

Athletics NI also paid tribute to Mr Stevenson, saying he would be remembered as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

“It might seem strange to say ‘untimely’ for someone who four days earlier had celebrated his 94th birthday, but at the time of his passing he was still full of life.

“The day before his birthday he attended the AGM of the Ulster Schools AA (of which he was a founder member) and had attended Scouts, an organisation close to his heart.

“It was not only schools athletics which was the beneficiary of his commitment and skills, as he was also a dedicated official for Athletics Northern Ireland.

“Unfazed by the introduction of electronic timing, Stevie kept meticulous records of his comparisons with the photo finish and was quick to celebrate when he achieved a Bingo (a time exactly equivalent to the camera).

“His dedication and enthusiasm did not go unrecognised. At the 50th Anniversary Dinner of the Ulster Schools, three-time Irish Olympian Maeve Kyle presented Stevie with the UK Sports Officials Lifetime Achievement Award.”

A funeral notice for Mr Stevenson confirmed cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Friday, December 9.

A thanksgiving service will then be held in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Sunday, January 8 2023.

“Lovingly remembered and deeply regretted by his many friends and associates,” the notice added.