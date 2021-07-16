Tributes paid to former DUP Councillor Frank Campbell

Tributes have been paid to the former DUP Alderman Frank Campbell following his death.

First taking his seat on Ballymoney Borough Council in 1993, Mr Campbell held the office of Mayor from 1997 to 1999, 2002 to 2004 and 2009 to 2010.

Later elected to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2015, Mr Campbell was said to have “served the Borough with distinction” on many committees, external partnerships and community associations.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Richard Holmes, offered his deepest sympathies to Mr Campbell’s family and colleagues.

“Frank was a stalwart of his community and throughout his life of dedicated public service was held in the highest regard. I hope that this brings some comfort to his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” he said.

Also paying tribute was Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan.

“I have known and worked with Frank since I was first elected to Ballymoney council in 2001 and later in the Causeway Coast and Glens council,” he said.

“Frank was a gentleman, a hard working and diligent elected representative and I held him in high regard.

“He was a very decent man, very constructive and we worked together on many things that benefited local people.

“I am saddened to hear of his passing and extend my condolences to his family, colleagues and many friends.”