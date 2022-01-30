Tributes paid to GAA player Marc Quinn who died in Castlewellan road traffic accident

Teenager passed away in hospital after tragic incident in Castlewellan

The brother of Marc Garry Quinn, who tragically died in a road traffic collision in Co Down on Sunday, has said he will “never forget” him.

Mr Quinn (18), from Annesborough, passed away in hospital following the crash involving a black Kia Sportage on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan at 1.30am.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

It is understood Mr Quinn, who had just recently turned 18, was walking home from a party with a group of friends when the incident occurred.

He was a senior footballer at Aughlisnafin GAC, where his mother Jenny is club secretary and his father Garry is a former player.

His brothers Ruairi and Ryan also play for the club, which described him as an “extremely talented and committed footballer”.

Sharing a picture of his brother, Ruairi wrote: “Forever 18. I’ll never forget you brother.”

SDLP councillor Hugh Gallagher said the family were devastated and described Mr Quinn as a “gentleman” who everyone in the area knew.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Mr Gallagher.

“He was a gentleman and a quiet young fella.

“The traumatic aspect of it as well is the young man who lost his life is a son and a brother.

“The young men that were with him have also experienced something very traumatic, as well as the driver.

“It’s a very sad day for the whole community. It is a very close-knit community and they will rally round and support the family.”

Aughlisnafin GAC said Mr Quinn played for the club since he was five and had won underage championship medals, as well as captaining the U14 East Down side to league success.

He also played for St Malachy’s High School and was part of Down GAA’s U14 and U15 development squads.

“He made many friends wherever he played,” said Aughlisnafin GAC.

“He will be sorely missed by all his club mates and friends.

“Such an unassuming and polite young man who was extremely well thought off both within our club and wherever he went.

“Words cannot begin to convey the heartbreak we feel for his beloved parents Garry and Jenny, for his brothers Ruairi and Ryan, and their extended family circle and friends.

“They are all in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath expressed his condolences to Mr Quinn’s family and said it is never easy to lose a loved one, especially in “such difficult circumstances and such a young age”.

UUP councillor Alan Lewis thanked the emergency services and said the tragedy was another reminder that Northern Ireland’s roads are an “ever present danger”.

Alliance councillor Andrew McMurray added it was “heartbreaking” and said the local GAA community has suffered a huge loss.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 166 of 30/01/22.