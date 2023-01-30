Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ hit by bus in Belfast city centre

Friends tell of their heartbreak at death of Samuel McAuley (26) in Belfast city centre

Scene of the incident in Belfast city centre in which Samuel McAuley (inset) was killed

Samuel McAuley, who died after being hit by a bus in Belfast city centre, has been described as a “gentleman” by friends who paid tribute to him.

The 26-year-old from the Belfast area, died after the collision on Donegall Square West shortly before 7.40pm on Saturday.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and spoke to the bus driver at the scene.

On Sunday, friends of Mr McAuley, who was a DJ, posted tributes on social media.

One friend left a tribute, saying: “Can’t believe I’m actually writing this, this world is so cruel you had your whole life ahead of you chum.

“You will be sadly missed by so many people. I’m just glad we have all the memories together. Rest in Peace.”

Mr McAuley was a regular attendee of New Life City Church’s all night drop-in on Fridays.

A member of the church paid tribute to him on social media, and said: “Heartbreaking to hear this tragic news. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad and difficult time.”

Another friend described Mr McAuley as the “loveliest fella”.

“Can’t believe he is gone. My heart is completely broke. God’s gained another beautiful angel.”

Mr McAuley was described as a good friend to many, as one friend said: “Rest in Peace wee Sammy, you will be sadly missed by many. You were always the life of the party and would do anything to cheer you up.”

Another friend added: “So heartbreaking and sad to hear. I’ve known Samuel from he was little. Rest in Peace. You’re back in the arms of your mum, dad and granny.”

A third described Samuel as a “gentleman” and a genuinely lovely person.

“You are with the angels now mate. Rest in Peace wee man. Another friend gone, terrible news.”

Sinn Fein councillor John Gormley passed on his sympathy to Mr McAuley’s loved ones

“It is very, very sad,” he said. “It’s a very sad thing to happen to anyone. I have to pass on my sympathy to all his family and friends, it’s a truly awful tragedy.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said he was deeply “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends,” he added.

“It is terrible that someone lost their life, and I’m sure the incident was very upsetting for people in the area at the time.

“This location beside Belfast City Hall is generally very busy with buses and pedestrians using the same space, so it will be important to find out what happened.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact the police.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting expressed also her sympathy for Mr McAuley’s family,

“It’s a tragedy that anybody should lose their life in this way,” said the DUP MLA.

“My thoughts are with Mr McAuley’s family and loved ones as they grieve and try to come to terms with their loss.

“I would appeal for anybody with any information whatsoever to come forward to the PSNI without delay.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said she was “extremely saddened” by Samuel's death.

“My immediate thoughts are with the McAuley family and all those close to him,” she said.

"It will be essential to establish how this location, shared by buses and pedestrians, can be made safer as far as possible to prevent a repeat of such a devastating tragedy.”