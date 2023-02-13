Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ north coast teacher and broadcaster

The former Q Radio presenter passed away on Monday.

The late Denis McNeill (left) who was heavily involved in supporting the fundraising efforts of Coleraine man Davy Boyle (right)

Tributes have poured in following the death of former teacher and respected local broadcaster Denis McNeill.

Mr McNeill passed away at his home in Coleraine on Monday February 13. He had recently undergone a kidney transplant and been released from hospital last week.

The father-of-four and devoted grandfather taught English at Dunluce School in Bushmills for many years before becoming a popular presenter with Q Radio on his retirement from teaching.

Mr McNeill was a well-known face and voice on the north coast and was a consistent supporter of many local charities, particularly ‘Caring Caretaker’ Davy Boyle and his fundraising efforts.

Mr Boyle posted a picture of himself and Denis on his Facebook page after hearing of his death.

East Londonderry MLA Cara Hunter was among those paying tribute, saying it was “such sad news”.

"I know he will be missed by so many. May he rest in peace,” she said.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden, said Mr McNeill would be missed.

“Very sad. Denis was a familiar voice and face of people and community on the North Coast. We were all delighted by his recent transplant and looked forward to better days for him. Will be missed by so many, most of all Helen and his loving family,” she said.

Former colleagues of Mr McNeill also paid tribute to the Coleraine man, with Downtown Radio’s Neal McClelland describing him as an ‘absolute gentleman’.

"I really just want to show my condolences on the passing of a great broadcaster and an absolute gentleman I've worked with many times on and off air,” he said.

“Sad news today. Denis McNeill you are one of the good guys. Rest in peace and keep that big radio desk in sky going.”

BBC Radio Foyle journalist David Hunter also paid tribute to Mr McNeill, who he had worked with at Q Radio.

"He was a former teacher who received a kidney transplant just a few weeks ago and was released from hospital just last week. We’d been talking about doing an interview of his experience after a long wait. RIP,” he tweeted.

Another former Q Radio colleague, Brian Reynolds, said he was a ‘gifted radio presenter’ and a ‘tenacious ambassador for the North Coast’.

"I first met Denis when he interviewed me about pipe bands on his radio show just a few weeks before I started my own journey with Q Radio. I had the pleasure of sharing the studio next door to Denis for a couple of years,” he said.

“Denis was the first person I’d see most mornings when I arrived at the studio. We set the world to rights on many occasions. Not only was Denis a gifted radio presenter, but he was a highly regarded, tenacious ambassador for the North Coast and Triangle area.

“I’ll miss the slagging, the craic, the banter and the odd lesson in grammar.”

Former students of Mr McNeill also paid tribute following his passing on Monday.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Denis McNeill I've known him since I was at primary school,” said Becka Cee.

"What an amazing teacher who I always kept in contact with....he got me involved as a presenter on the Coleraine radio station which I absolutely loved.

"My heart goes out to Helen and his children and family. Such a massive loss for our community once again.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr McNeill are yet to be confirmed.