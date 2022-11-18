Tributes paid to ‘Glenavon legend’ Mickey McDonald who has died

Tributes have been paid to “Glenavon legend” Mickey McDonald who has died.

The local footballing hero also played GAA which has previously been described as his first sporting love.

However golf became his passion in later years as he struggled to keep up with his famous nephew Rory McIlroy.

His former football club expressed “deep sadness” after learning of Mickey’s passing.

"A prolific centre forward who played for the club in the late 1970s and the 1980s, he scored many important goals for the club,” Glenavon FC said in a statement.

“Famously he scored five against Linfield at Windsor Park in the Ulster Cup."

“He is remembered with great fondness by all at the club and our sympathies go to his family at this sad time.”

A tribute has also been posted on Old Lurgan Photos Facebook page.

"A local lad he gave his all for the Lurgan Blues,” the post read.

"We remember travelling down to Windsor Park around 1983 and watching Glenavon come from 4-1 at half time to beat Linfield 6-4 with Mickey scoring five goals that day.”

Mickey later moved to Cliftonville and also played Gaelic football for St Paul’s and Armagh and faced criticism from fans in both camps who were at odds with one another.

He previously recalled getting “grief” from both sides but all he wanted to do then was play.

"To many Lurgan Blues fans of a certain generation he will always be remembered as a Glenavon Legend,” Old Lurgan Photos added on social media.

"A very handy golfer too and in recent times he was Captain of Silverwood Golf Club.

"A great all-round sports man and a gentleman off the sports field.”

The group offered heartfelt sympathy to the McDonald family and hailed Mickey as “a Lurgan Legend.”

Social media users have been sharing their memories of the sportsman online.

“Loved watching Micky at Glenavon, always a favourite and gave his best,” one fan wrote.

“A genuine, top guy.

"Condolences to the family.”

Another wrote: “Sorry to hear this.

“One of my best memories was Mickey McDonald scoring a header to win an Irish Cup semi-final against Linfield at the Oval when I was young.

" My dad took me down but we ended up in the wrong end, so the celebrations were slightly muted.”

The Irish League star has previously spoken of his regret after getting a chance to make the move across the water.

It came after he impressed Arsenal scouts while playing for Northern Ireland schoolboys against the Republic in Dublin when he was studying for his A-Levels.

He helped his side secure a 3-2 win at Shamrock Rovers in front of Bertie Mee – a former manager of Arsenal – whose delegation approached Mickey as he left the pitch.

“They asked me to come over to London to sign for the club on the Monday,” Mickey previously recalled.

Glenavon manager Alan Campbell talked the young player out of going to north London to sign instead encouraging him to finish his studies.

“That summer I went to the European Under-18 Championships and I was doing A-level exams in my hotel room,” Mickey recalled.

“We played Russia in the first match and David Pleat [former Spurs manager] was over watching me.

"After five minutes, I was carried off and I was on crutches for a few months. So it just didn’t pan out, it’s one of those things.”

The experience saw him become an early supporter of his nephew’s dreams.

Mickey was there for Rory’s US PGA wins at Kiowa Island in 2012 and Louisville in 2014.

“It’s not that I’m shocked by how well he’s done, but he has surpassed my expectations,” the proud uncle admitted.