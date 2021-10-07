Tributes paid to ‘highly respected’ Seamus Conroy following farm death

Tributes have been paid to a “highly respected” Co Armagh man who died in hospital following an accident at a farm.

Father-of-four Seamus Conroy passed away following the accident on Saturday at his farm on Tassagh Road outside Keady.

Ambulance crews had attended the incident at the weekend, with Mr Conroy airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Police confirmed he later died in hospital and said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

They said the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Tributes have been paid across the area to the popular man, with Granemore GFC describing him as “a valued member of the community”.

In a social media post they wrote: “It is with sadness that we at Granemore GFC learn of the passing of Seamus Conroy (RIP) son of the late Paddy Conroy.

“Seamus was a highly respected man in Granemore and the wider community. A member of Granemore GFC from a young age, Seamus played football for Granemore up to senior level and later supported the club in every endeavour the club pursued.”

They added: “A valued member of the community he was always available to offer up his services, helping out with large developments that were taking place around the club.

“Granemore GFC extend their deepest sympathy and condolences to Seamus wife Liz, daughters Ursula, Clare, and Lisa, son Patrick, his mother Teresa, brothers and sisters and to the extended family circle.

“May Seamus rest in peace. Mary Queen of Gaels pray for Seamus.”

The social media tribute to Mr Conroy was liked by hundreds within the local community, with many expressing their condolences to his family.

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan also has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Mr Conroy.

He said the death has “shocked” the Keady and Granemore community.

“He was a hard-working and well-respected family man, was welded in his local GAA club and was part of the farming community,” Mr Boylan said.

“His passing will be a huge loss to his family, friends and local community.

“I send my sympathies to the Seamie’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

A funeral notice for Mr Conroy said he was the “loving husband of Liz and cherished father of Ursula, Clare, Lisa and Patrick. Beloved son of Teresa and the late Paddy.

"Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Maeve and Feilim, brothers Malachy, Michael and Brian, sisters Rosemary and Breege, son in law Darren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle,” it added.

A funeral date for the man has not yet been confirmed.