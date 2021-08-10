Tributes paid to ‘humble’ Victor Teggart (50) who died after falling into Armagh river

Folly River in Armagh close to where Mr Teggart passed away Credit: Google Maps

Tributes have been paid to Armagh man Victor Teggart, who died after falling into the Folly River on the way home from celebrating his 50th birthday.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident close to Killuney Drive at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Despite recovering his body from the water, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Teggart was celebrating his 50th birthday at the weekend and was thought to be leaving his own party at Armagh Cricket Club when the tragic incident took place.

Mr Teggart was a former member of Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, with the band describing him as a “daring, unique and humble” man.

“The officers, members and ex members of Drumderg band are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former esteemed member and fluter [sic] Victor Teggart,” they wrote online.

“His passing is a tragic loss to his family, friends and the community as a whole.

“He was a daring, unique & humble character and as a fluter [sic], a strong blower. He was well liked in the community with an infectious but maverick personally with no filter or back doors. What you saw was what you got with Victor in his laid-back approach to life.

“He had a fond interest in cars where he spent many hours fixing and repairing cars to take him from A to B. Some of his ideas worked and some didn’t but he put the head down and never gave up.

“He enjoyed the music of his generation despite some of his dance moves being questionable. However, his antics within the band were light-hearted fun that brought many a smile or laughter to all in his company.

“It’s a very sad end to a good all round lad. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincerest sympathies are with his sorrowing Mum Ann, his brother Charlie, sister Jenny & Gail plus his entire family circle and friends at this very sad time.”

Local councillor Sam Nicholson told the Armagh I Mr Teggart’s death has left everyone in the Ballynahone area where he lived “in shock”.

“It is hard that a night which was supposed to be a celebration had such a tragic ending,” he said.

"The people I have spoken to can’t believe it.”

A police investigation into Mr Teggart’s passing continues, with the PSNI asking anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 307 08/08/21.

Funeral details for Mr Teggart have not yet been made public.

A notice described the man as the “beloved son” of Ann and the late Thomas and the “dearly loved” brother of Charlie, Jenny and Gail.

The family have already directed that donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Diabetes UK and Air Ambulance NI.