Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Co Antrim psychologist who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” Co Antrim psychologist who has passed away.

Dr Ben Campbell, a popular clinical psychologist who was well-known on social media for his compassion and advocacy work, died suddenly last week.

The news of his death was announced on Twitter by his stepfather Brian Barron, who said he was heartbroken.

Writing on Ben’s Twitter page, he said: “This is Ben’s step-dad, Brian Barron.

“It is with the heaviest, broken heart that I am so sorry to share the sad news that Ben passed away suddenly on the morning of Tuesday, 2nd of November.”

Dr Campbell came from Belfast but lived in Antrim. He was interested in issues such as homelessness, mental health and health inequalities, and wrote research articles for a number of publications.

The news of his death was met with an outpouring of tributes, as hundreds of people expressed their shock and sadness. Friends and colleagues described him as a “wonderful psychologist” and a “top-class human” who touched many people’s lives. Others who knew only of him through his social media posts and interactions spoke of his kindness and compassion.

One wrote: “My deepest condolences to you and the rest of the family.

“I absolutely adored Ben, he was the funniest person I’ve ever known and just an all-round wonderful person. I’m still in complete shock. He will be greatly missed.”

Another Twitter user posted: “I’m so sorry to read this, I feel a bit lost for words.

“I met Ben a few times through a shared project, and he was such a kind and warm person, and a wonderful psychologist.

“Sending lots of love to his family, he will be missed by so many people.”

A third poster said: “So sorry and saddened to hear about Ben.

“Like many here on Twitter I never met him in person, but always enjoyed seeing his amazing posts of his adventures with his dog. Thinking of you all at this very awful time.”

A service of thanksgiving for Ben’s life will be held in Wray’s Funeral Church, Antrim, on Thursday, November 11. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary, a charity which was close to his heart.