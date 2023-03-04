Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ west Belfast teacher following death this week

Online tributes have poured in for a “much loved and inspirational” teacher in west Belfast who passed away on Thursday.

Marie McBride taught at at De La Salle College, a secondary school for boys.

The college said its “school community is heartbroken at the loss of Miss Marie McBride who died on the 2nd March.

Its statement continued: “Not only was she a much loved and inspirational teacher of English and Media Studies in our school for the past seventeen years but she was also a strong advocate for social justice and concern for others.

"She embodied the very best of what it means to be a Lasallian teacher and will be remembered fondly by her pupils and staff for her selfless acts of kindness, her creativity and her enthusiasm for instilling a love of reading and poetry in her pupils.

"She even brought her own collection of books into her classroom to encourage her pupils to love reading as much as she did.

“It is hard to overestimate the positive impact that her life and work had on those who knew her. A quotation by E.E Cummings on her classroom wall sums up her warm and caring spirit - 'I carry your heart with me, (I carry it in my heart)'.”

The college added that Ms McBride will be sorely missed by pupils, staff and the wider school community.

Many past pupils also shared their condolences for Ms McBride and her loved ones, with one writing: “Miss McBride was probably one of the best teachers in that school, this is sad to hear.”

Funeral times are not yet publicly known for Ms McBride.