Tributes paid to ‘kind’ policeman who died after south Belfast attack

Tributes have been paid to a serving police officer from Banbridge who died yesterday following a serious assault in south Belfast at the end of January.

Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a man who has been named as Colin ‘Colly’ Prime. He was a 41-year-old father-of-two from Banbridge and was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The PSNI has said that the man’s occupation had no bearing on the attack.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “My thoughts, and deepest sympathies, are first and foremost with Colin’s family who have been left bereft. Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

“The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29th when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

“I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.”

Detective Inspector Griffin appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.

“We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage,” she added.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.”

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

Among those who paid tribute was his friend Colin Carson, who knew him through competing in equestrian sports.

He said “another great friend had left this world” and described his first memories of seeing the man he called Colly at the Balmoral Show.

“He was light years ahead of any of the riders in the arena. Five of the best riders in the province were at Windsor but he had been left behind,” Mr Carson wrote on social media.

“I remember going over to see him afterwards and telling him how good he had been out there.”

They formed a riding team and over the next 10 years travelled the world with the sport of Mounted games.

“Colin was a larger than life character who always met you with a disarming smile and a look of mischief and fun in his eyes.

“For all his love of a good party, which he would usually be the life and soul of, his over-riding feature was his kindness.

“He would always help and encourage the underdog! Last night we all sent messages to each other in disbelief and one of the things was said was how fiercely loyal he was to his friends that was his other outstanding trait. He always had your back.”

Mr Carson said Colly had been “through the mill a bit the last couple of years” but was getting through it improving and went out for the first time in ages.

“At some point in the evening he saw two girls in trouble and without thought for himself, as was his way, stepped in to help and took a horrific beating.

“He was taken to intensive care where he fought the good fight for over a week but despite looking like he might pull through after a few days they could not stop the internal bleeding and yesterday he finally passed away.

“Whilst I hope the people responsible for this get punished to the full extent of the law that will not bring Colin back.

“Right now I can only feel the sadness of loss.”

He added: “I know one thing for sure though if I am having problems making my way through the pearly gates in years to come there will be a big man up there waiting with that disarming smile to argue my case and usher me in.

“Until then thanks for the great times and the memories big man. Rest in peace Colly.”

On behalf of all members, the President of Banbridge Rugby Football Club said it has been “greatly saddened” by the news of the passing of former player Colin Prime in tragic circumstances.

“Deepest condolences are extended to Colin’s parents, Jim and Carol, and to the wider family circle,” a Facebook post added.

People shared their condolences underneath the post saying that Colly was “an absolute legend” and their thoughts were with his family and friends.

Another woman said: “Devastating news, my thoughts and prayers to family and friends at this difficult time.”

Funeral Times said Colin (Colly) Matthew Prime died peacefully at hospital on March 6 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the “much loved and devoted daddy of Kobi and Odin, husband of Louise, cherished son of Jim and Carol, dearest brother of Rory and his wife Linn and uncle of Emily and Maya.”

The family asked that instead of flowers, donations if desired may be made for Future Proof (Youth Engagement Service, Banbridge).

A funeral notice said he “will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”