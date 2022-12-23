Tributes paid to ‘lifelong’ Rostrevor resident Brian Curran after flat fire death

Tributes have been paid to “lifelong” Rostrevor resident Brian Curran after the man died in a flat fire in the Co Down village.

The death of the man, understood to be in his 70s, was confirmed by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, following a fire at his first floor flat.

Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly said he regarded Mr Curran as a friend and said the village was the “centre of the world” for the man.

"Brian was one of those guys for whom Rostrevor was the centre of their world. For Brian and people of that generation he was someone who led a simple life and who didn’t veer too far the main street.

"He comes from a well respected and well known local family and to meet such a tragic end, it is always more poignant at Christmas. Brian was a good guy and I want to give my condolences nieces and nephews and wider family at such a sad time.”

Another local councillor said his death will leave the local community “shocked”.

SDLP Crotlieve councillor Declan McAteer said he knows the family of Mr Curran and said the tragedy was particularly poignant given how close to Christmas the death happened.

The fire service confirmed the incident was being treated as accidental.

Mr McAteer said the area is a close knit residential fold and the death will leave those living around the area “saddened”.

“I do know the family, they would be a very well known family in the area and he was an elderly gentleman. It is very unclear what happened in this incident and I am sure the fire service will be investigating. It is very sad for his family especially given it is Christmas. It is just so sad.”

Mark Deeney, assistant chief fire & rescue officer, sent his sympathies to Mr Curran’s family.

“On Wednesday 21 December at 8.26pm, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a first floor flat,” he said.

“Four fire appliances attended the incident - two from Warrenpoint, one from Newry and one from Kilkeel. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but tragically a man died at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 11.27pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”