Tributes paid to long-serving Craigavon teacher Fergus Fleming after passing

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Craigavon teacher who educated children in the area for over 30 years.

Fergus Fleming passed away on Sunday.

Mr Fleming had worked as a teacher at St Anthony's Primary School in Craigavon and the school led tributes to him.

"It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our great friend and former teacher Mr Fergus Fleming," the school said in a statement.

"Fergus educated the children of the area for over 30 years and will be fondly remembered by all for his wonderful knowledge, good counsel and his great sense of humour.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Pauline, sons Eoin and Ciaran, and his daughter Mrs Gemma Vassallo who is our current Nursery teacher.

"May he rest in peace."

Mr Fleming was also a former committee member, treasurer and secretary of Eire Og GAC in Craigavon.

The GAA club described him as a "phenomenal man who was the epitome of what a club volunteer should be".

"His immeasurable contribution to our club life over the last 20 years in both our brightest and darkest times will live long in our clubs history," the club said in a statement.

"Also a former teacher in St. Anthony's Primary School, as both an educator and work colleague Fergus left his unique and warm mark on all those fortunate to cross paths with him.

"The loss of his wit, wisdom and no problem too big attitude to life is a void we will struggle to replace."

Tributes were also paid to Mr Fleming on social media.

"Brilliant teacher. He’d such a good way with kids. Definitely his calling," one tribute read.

A former pupil and colleague described him as a "true gentleman full of fun and never without a smile who touched and influenced so many lives".

Another colleague wrote: "I feel privileged to have taught along side him and to have known him. He always made us smile and always had wise words to share! Will always remember him."

"The best teacher I ever had so many memories all good from my childhood and into adulthood through Eire Og," a former pupil said.

Mr Fleming's private funeral will take on Tuesday with a Requiem Mass taking place at a later date.

"Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.," a family death notice read."Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughter-in-law Kelly, son- in-law Chris, grandchildren Molly, Rosie and Josie, sisters Iciar, Fionnuala, Ethne, Niamh and Aideen, brothers Eamonn and Ciaran, nieces, nephews and family circle."

The family have asked those wishing to pay their respects to Mr Fleming to do so on Tuesday morning at his home in Drumgor Park at 10.00am, at Eire Og Club at 10.10am or at St. Anthony’s School at 10.20am whilst adhering to social distancing.