Tributes paid to 'lovely' Co Armagh schoolgirl Rachael Lowry as she is buried

A Co Armagh school girl who died suddenly in a car crash last week has been described as someone "the whole community was proud of", as she was laid to rest today.

Rachael Lowry (17) had been a pupil at Markethill High School and a popular drum major with the Quinn Memorial Pipe Band.

During her funeral service today at Mountnorris Presbyterian Church, Rev Nigel Reid spoke of the talented girl as someone who would be remembered as a "lovely, friendly and sociable young person".

"For us as a community we are in a state of confusion, shock, despair and disbelief following her passing on Thursday," he said.

"Rachael had a lovely singing voice and a keen interest in music and drama. She was a champion drum major. It was a privilege to know Rachael and to get to know her over the past 15 years.

"She had a great sense of humour and enjoyed time with family. She was an extremely sociable person and loved spending time with friends."

While the service was restricted to close family as a result of coronavirus restrictions, hundreds of Rachael's classmates and friends lined the route of the cortege, a testament to the extraordinary impact she had according to Minister Reid.

Tragic: Rachael Lowry was killed in a car crash last weekn in Co Armagh

"The Lowry family are extremely highly regarded in the community. They are a quiet, hard working family," he added.

"When they grieve everyone grieves. The fact so many hundreds of people turned up along the route today gives them comfort.

"Our hearts go out to the family and we will be praying for them."