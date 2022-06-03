Tributes paid to ‘loving husband and father’ Raymond Beattie after Co Down man’s death at Isle of Man harbour

Tributes have been paid after Co Down man Raymond Beattie died after falling into the water at Peel harbour on the Isle of Man.

The 73-year-old died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after it is understood he fell as he was attempting to board his boat in the port.

Another man is also reported to have entered the water but managed to get himself out.

Mr Beattie was a member at Killyleagh Yacht Club, and was described as a “lifelong sailing enthusiast” and a “loving husband and father”.

They also called on any boats attending a race on Saturday to raise a flag as a mark of respect.

"Friend to many, gentleman and supporter to young and old across the sailing community. His character and smile were infectious and his love for Killyleagh Yacht Club will be remembered by all forever,” they said.

"The Commodore, committee, and members of Killyleagh Yacht Club wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Kate, Paul and the entire family and friends circle at this extremely challenging time.

“As a mark of deep respect our club racing tonight has been cancelled and there has been a call for any yachts competing in the South Rock race this Saturday to raise a flag below their class flag as a mark of respect and gratitude for his involvement in our community.”

Others underneath the social media post shared their tributes and memories of the popular sailer.

Karen Watts wrote an emotional tribute to the “gentleman”.

“I am so deeply saddened at this tragic news. I met Raymond on board his beloved Tiger Lily, where as a complete beginner, he welcomed me as crew,” she said.

"His love of sailing was evident and his patience and willingness to pass on his knowledge and expertise highlight the kind and generous person he was.

“A true gentleman who will be sorely missed.”

Peter Killen added: “Worked for Raymond as a young boy many years ago. A true gentleman he will be missed by so many people we always kept in touch just can't believe this has happened.”