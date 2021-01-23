Tributes paid to Mac O'Neill who died in road accident near Ballymoney

Crash: Mac O’Neill from Portrush who died in a road accident yesterday

A Co Antrim community is in shock after a man died in an early-morning crash.

The accident happened on Ballymoney's Ballybogey Road yesterday.

The victim was named locally last night as Portrush man Mac O'Neill.

Mr O'Neill died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.10am following reports of the incident involving a blue Peugeot 207.

One emergency crew was dispatched to the scene, a NIAS spokesperson said.

Hundreds of messages of sympathy and condolence for Mr O'Neill's family were posted on social media last night.

One wrote: "RIP big Mac ... the boys are going to miss you lad - my heart goes out to your family."

Political representatives also spoke of their sadness and sorrow.

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said: "I was deeply saddened to learn that a road traffic collision which occurred on the Ballybogey line this morning has resulted in a fatality.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to all impacted by this awful tragedy."

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "Sadly this morning a young person lost their life as a result of an accident on the Ballybogey Road .

"I want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

"As with all such accidents on our roads, we have another family plunged into sorrow."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 212 22/01/21.