Tributes paid to Magherafelt crash victim Ainslie Gordon (49) as PSNI name father-of-two

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two killed in a crash in Mid-Ulster.

Ainslie Gordon (49) passed away following the accident involving a tractor and a motorbike on the Aughrim Road near Magherafelt on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Regimental Band East Belfast, of which Mr Gordon was a member, described him as a “star” and a “true friend”.

"A dedicated band man and one of the best. You'll be sorely missed by us all,” they added.

Another page – West Belfast Orange Hall – called Mr Gordon “a most accomplished flautist”.

"We extend deepest sympathy and condolences to Ainslie’s family and friends at this sad time and of course to his colleagues in the band. May God Bless and sustain them all in the days ahead,” they added.

The PSNI confirmed Mr Gordon was from Cookstown and died in hospital from his injuries following the crash.

They said the incident involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike and happened shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.”

A funeral notice for Mr Gordon said he was the “devoted daddy” of Ross and Abbie and “dearly loved” son of Amy and the late Oswald.

"Much loved brother of Dessie, Elaine, Averil, Alastair, Denise and the late Stanley and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle,” it added.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone offered his condolences to the family.

He said: “I can only imagine the pain they are going through after losing a loved one in such unexpected and devastating circumstances and they have my deepest condolences.

“The Aughrim Road is a major road into Magherafelt that is used by vast numbers of people every day and this incident will be a shock to the local community who will no doubt extend their deepest sympathies to the relatives of the man who was tragically killed.

“I’d encourage anyone with any information or dashcam footage of this crash to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist them with their investigation.”