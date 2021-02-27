Tributes paid to motorcyclist who died after three-vehicle crash outside Ballycarry

Mr Sloan was a well-known member of the band community in Northern Ireland. (Photo: Protestant Boys East Belfast Flute Band).

Tributes were paid today to a popular bandsman who died after a three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

Motorcyclist Stuart Sloan died at Loughanlea Lane outside the village of Ballycarry on Friday.

He was from the local area.

Shortly before 1.35pm yesterday, police were called to a collision involving a Citroen Berlingo, a Ford C-Max car and a motorcycle close to the small village.

PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: "Tragically, the motorcyclist died at the scene following his injuries”.

Mr Sloan was a well-known member of the band community in Northern Ireland, and had previously been a member of Protestant Boys East Belfast Flute Band.

It posted: “Stuart was a lifelong bandsman and an absolute gentleman. He and his family are all in our thoughts. God bless.”

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band posted: “Stuart was a member of the Ulster Grenadiers for many years and was one of the main characters throughout his time in the band. A funny, witty guy who, no matter how far he stretched the boundaries, he did it with a smile.”

Others paid tribute to “a true gentleman and a great laugh”.

Tributes were also paid by fellow members of the motorcycling community.

A community Facebook page serving the village was flooded with messages of condolence after the tragedy. One woman wrote: "Devastating news today after an accident just outside the village.

"Thoughts and prayers from everyone in Ballycarry to all the family of a much loved young family man from Islandmagee. Also thoughts to those on the scene today."

Another said the motorcyclist was a "true gent and an 'Island' man to the core". "He will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family," they added.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call following reports of a crash at Loughanlea Lane.

Two emergency crews and two rapid response paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but the motorcyclist's life could not be saved. The charity air ambulance with a HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) crew on board was also tasked.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital," an NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Inspector Ash said: "The Hillhead Road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 912 26/02/21."

Yesterday's death brings to nine the total of road users to lose their lives on Northern Ireland's roads so far this year - three of them motorcyclists.