Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ father of Sister Clare Crockett

Tributes have been paid to the father of Sister Clare Crockett – Mr Gerald (Doc) Crockett – who has died.

Mr Crockett passed away suddenly at his home on June 14, 2022, six years after his daughter.

Sister Clare was teaching music at a school in Ecuador when it collapsed during an earthquake in April 2016.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed at least 480 people, and left more than 4,000 injured and 231 missing.

Hundreds of people expressed their condolences following the death of Mr Crockett including well-known local performer Micky Doherty.

He said: “Think the whole town is in shock and saddened to hear the awful news that (Doc Crockett, Sister Claire’s daddy), passed away so, so suddenly.

“He was some character, full of fun and one liners, just thinking on Shauna and Megan and the Crockett family. Just so, so tough on them.”

Friends of the family shared fond memories of Mr Crockett and offered their condolences.

One said: “Sad news today to hear the passing of Gerry (Doc) Crockett, sister Clare's Dad.

“He gave me a lovely blessed relic of sister Clare - true gentleman.

“You’re at peace now back in the arms of your daughter. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family circle.”

Since her death, Sister Clare’s grave at Derry City Cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage.

There have been calls for her to be canonised following claims of miracles attributed to her intercession.

A mural was also created in her memory close to her family home in the Brandywell.

Carr Family Funeral Directors said Mr Crockett was the Beloved Husband of the late Margaret (Doyle), loving father of Shauna, Megan and the late Sister Clare.

He was also a much loved grandfather of Cahir, Lily, Kayleigh, Maisy, Sadie and Andi, father in law of Andrew and Daniel, son of the late Peggy and Ken and brother of Ken, Martin, John and the late Collette, June, Margaret and Debbie.

The funeral will take place from his daughter Shauna's home on Bishop Street on Friday June 17 at 11am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.