Tributes paid to NI Game of Thrones extra Andrew Dunbar following sudden death

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of popular Northern Ireland Game of Thrones extra Andrew Dunbar.

Mr Dunbar, who was in his 30s and originally from Portrush, passed away at his home in Martinez Avenue in east Belfast on Christmas eve.

A funeral notice read: "Dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin."

As well as working on Game of Thrones, where he played Theon Greyjoys double, he also appeared in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.

In a statement, The Extras Dept acting agency, who worked with Mr Dunbar, said they were "shocked and saddened" at his passing.

"We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again," a spokesperson said.

"He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality.

"Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly."

Mr Dunbar's funeral will be held at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush on Monday at 2pm.