Tributes paid to NI videographer Kaja Choma after death

Tributes have been paid to Northern Ireland content producer Kaja Choma of media organisation TEDxStormont following her death.

Ms Choma, who also worked as a freelance videographer, was well-known to a number of politicians and media professionals through her work.

Chris Brown of PR firm Brown O’Connor said they were “absolutely devastated” following the death of their friend and colleague. “She really was part of our team and will be dearly missed,” he said.

“She has been been part of our success and a brilliant person and it’s very hard [to] believe this has happened.”

Arlene O’Connor said Ms Choma was “a force of nature and a joy to be around. A total pro in every way. We will never meet anyone like her again.”

Ms Choma was originally from Poland but moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 14 before settling with her parents and older brother in Dungannon. She went on to study psychology at Queen’s University and lived in the city as an adult.

She worked as a personal instructor and launched a fitness initiative for Polish women in Dungannon after a training course at Belfast Met before embarking on a career in the media.

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly shared her sadness on social media. “I am so sorry to say that this beautiful, bright light Kaja Choma is no longer with us,” she said.

“Her passing has come as a massive shock and with much sadness. Gone too soon. This beautiful soul will be remembered with much love.”

MLA Pam Cameron also said she was “very sorry” to hear the news.