Tributes paid to Northern Ireland Youth Forum’s Lucie Grainger following death

Tributes have been paid following the death of former chairperson of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum Lucie Grainger.

The Belfast woman was previously a winner of the Northern Ireland HSBC UK Breakthrough award at The Prince's Trust Awards in 2018.

Friends took to social media to pay their own tributes, with many describing her as “beautiful” and “inspiring”.

In a statement on Friday, the Northern Ireland Youth Forum wrote on social media: “Today at NIYF, it is with great sadness, heavy hearts and deepest of sympathy, that we have come to learn of the death of NIYF member Lucie Grainger . Lucie was a recent NIYF Chairperson and participant within our programmes over a number of years.

“Lucie brought so much light, passion and inspiration to NIYF when she walked in our doors, with an amazing smile and infectious laugh. Lucie flourished in her roles within NIYF developing amazing relationships with her peers and staff during her time with us.

“Lucie will always be remembered and never will be forgotten here at NIYF and we are sure that this devastating news will be felt across other youth and community organisations that Lucie engaged with.

“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again.”

Alliance’s Dr Patricia O’Lynn tweeted: North Antrim Alliance is devastated to learn of the death of Lucie Grainger. With heavy hearts, we extend our deepest condolences to Lucie’s loved ones, friends and the wider @NIYF family.

“The world is a little less brighter without Lucie in it. May she rest in peace.”

A best friend of the Lucie described her as a “a truly beautiful person” and said she had been left “heartbroken”.

"Lucy, you were family, and I will forever hold a piece of you in my heart,” she added.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.