Tributes paid to Northern Irish centenarian Margaret Sara Reed who passes away at age of 111

A Northern Irish woman who lived to the age of 111 has passed away at her care home in Somerset.

Margaret Sara Reed was born in Armagh on April 20 1910, before moving to Cornwall in England permanently after the Second World War.

Her remarkably long life put her in the record books, having been officially listed as the seventh oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish person residing in the United Kingdom.

In December 2020, she became one of the oldest people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Having lived at the Priory Court care home in Burnham-On-Sea for the past six years and established herself as one of the home’s most popular residents, staff paid tribute to her following the sad passing.

“Margaret was a much loved resident and a truly remarkable lady, very independent and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed by all the staff team and residents,” said Priory Court manager Vicki Clist.

Local Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Mike Facey added: “What a wonderful age to have lived to. Margaret was a remarkable person and my thoughts go to all those who knew her and Margaret’s family at this time.”

Margaret celebrated her 111th birthday in April this year with a slice of special birthday cake after opening her card from The Queen.

She was one of nine children and during World War II served as part of the Royal Air Force at Farnborough, where she worked in a secret establishment.

After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets.

According to one staff member at the home, the secret to her long life was “keeping active”.

"She got up early, liked to pick flowers in the garden, did not drink alcohol, and enjoyed activities such as cooking. She also had a strong Christian faith,” they said.