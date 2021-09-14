Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Derry man Emmette Dillon (33)

Tributes have been paid after family and friends of the missing Londonderry man Emmette Dillon (33) confirmed the news he had passed away.

Mr Dillon was last seen just after midnight on September 3 leaving his apartment in Conar Court in the Crawford Square area of the city.

On Monday, family of Mr Dillon shared the news on social media that he had passed away after entering the River Foyle on Friday.

Close friend Padraig Mac Conmidhe said Mr Dillon would “always have a special place in my heart” and described him as his “oldest and dearest friend”.

“The police have confirmed that Emmette entered the River Foyle in the early hours of Friday, September 3. The search will now shift focus to recovering Emmette and bringing him home,” he added.

“His family and close friends would like to thank everyone for sharing the posts over the last few days and would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Having worked as a model he was the former Mr Supranational 2018/19, Mr Derry 2016 and was previously a staff nurse.

Emmette Dillon (right) with his twin brother Ryan.

He had also became well known for his charity fundraising work following the death of his mother from cancer.

Others online described Mr Dillon as “one in a million”, while organisers of the Mister Supranational competition said they were “devastated” to hear about his passing and sent condolences to his family and friends.

Hundreds shared and liked posts by Mr Dillon’s family, who thanked the public for their messages of support.

Friend Chloe Gamble said: “Heartbroken to hear about Emmette Dillon, in the short time I'd known you, you were nothing but sweet and lovely, rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Robyn Doherty added: “I cannot describe how much joy, fun and compassion you brought to me life.

“A kind, compassionate, amazing person. You were always telling me how proud of me you were and of my achievements. A beautiful soul who wanted to help the world.

“I don’t know how to say goodbye to you.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "We are continuing our efforts to locate Emmette and we are keeping his family updated."