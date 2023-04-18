Tributes paid to ‘one of NI’s finest’ climber Noel Hanna who has died on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

The body of a renowned Northern Ireland climber who died while descending from one of the world’s highest mountains has been recovered, officials said today.

Noel Hanna, from Dromara, Co Down, passed away overnight after climbing the 8,091 metre-high Annapurna peak in western Nepal – the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”.

He told AFP: "His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu."

Yubaraj Khatiwada, an official of the Department of Tourism, said the circumstances of Mr Hanna’s death were unclear.

One of Ireland’s best known climbers, Mr Hanna had scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career and, in 2018, became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson led tributes, saying it was “devastating news”.

"I had the privilege of meeting Noel and hearing about his mountain-climbing exploits, including his conquest of Everest. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow mountaineers at this sad time."

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: "Local to the Mournes, Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

Renowned Northern Irish mountain climber Noel Hanna

Read more Noel Hanna: Remembering NI bodyguard turned world famous climber who scaled Everest and K2

SDLP councillor Laura Devlin said the community was “devastated”.

“This is awful news to wake to. Noel was an absolute gentleman who I first met away back,” she said.

Ms Devlin added: “To say he was an athlete was an understatement. He was an incredible climber who climbed Everest many, many times.

“Noel was such an interesting person with so much life experience and always up for a chat.

“This news is devastating. I am thinking of Lynne and all their family and friends.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said it was “absolutely tragic and desperately sad news”.

She described Mr Hanna as “a true mountain man, athlete and adventurer who was renowned the world over for his ability, passion, enthusiasm and zest for life”.

“He gave generously of his time, supporting many charities but graciously gave his support to many young climbers and mountaineers,” Ms Eastwood added.

“His heart was truly never far from the mountains of Slieve Croob, his homeplace and he was the best ambassador for Northern Ireland, embodying our spirit of adventure and generosity.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hanna family circle at this difficult time, the community of Dromara who have lost a very special son and the wider mountaineering community whom he so loved.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said it was “tragic news”, adding that his thoughts are with Mr Hanna’s family.

Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres (26,545 ft) above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

At least 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain, hiking officials said.

Earlier this week, Indian climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said. On Tuesday, it emerged she has been found alive. An aerial search mission was launched after she sent a radio signal asking for “immediate help”.

A third climber, Anurag Maloo, went missing after falling from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV.