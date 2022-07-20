Tributes paid to ‘outstanding’ former Bangor Grammar head Stephen Connolly who died suddenly in Switzerland

Former Bangor Grammar head teacher Stephen Connolly who has died suddenly in Switzerland (Credit: Belfast Royal Academy/Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to a former headmaster of Bangor Grammar after he passed away suddenly whilst on holiday in Switzerland.

Stephen Connolly was an educator for 39 years and was previously head of the English department at Belfast Royal Academy before taking the role of principal at Bangor Grammar in 2001. He retired from teaching in 2014.

Former DUP MLA and Education Minister Peter Weir led tributes to him on social media writing: “Very saddened to learn of the death of Stephen Connolly, former principal of Bangor Grammar.

“He gave outstanding leadership not just to the school, securing and implementing the new build, but to the wider educational community. Warm, generous and intelligent, he leaves a great legacy.”

Mr Connolly, who was born in Londonderry and attended Foyle College where his father was headmaster and his mother a teacher, was also the former president of the Rotary Club of Bangor.

Earlier this year, Mr Connolly joined the club to preside over the planting of 70 trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The current principal of Bangor Grammar, Elizabeth Huddleson took to social media to announce Mr Connolly’s passing.

“It is with the saddest heart that I share the news of the sudden passing of Stephen Connolly, previous Headmaster of BGS.

“A warm, caring, kind and wise man, instrumental in reshaping the school into the positive, vibrant and caring place it is today. He will be sorely missed.”

The response to her announcement was filled with kind words about the former teacher.

Deputy leader of the Alliance Party Stephen Farry MP said: “This is very sad news. Stephen was widely respected, and will be fondly remembered by so many past pupils of Bangor Grammar.”

Belfast Royal Academy, also paid tribute to their former staff member.

“The entire school community extends our deepest sympathies to our dear colleague and friend Jane and the whole Connolly family,” the school said.

“We have lost an inspirational teacher, a loyal and dedicated colleague, and a true gentleman who embodied all of the best qualities in human nature.

“To the world you were just a teacher, but to your pupils, you were the world.”