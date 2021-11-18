Tributes paid to passionate NI football fan who died just before Italy game

Lisburn man Gary Hughes (58) collapsed while in bar in south Belfast on Monday

Tributes have been paid to a passionate and popular Northern Ireland football fan who died suddenly before the team’s World Cup qualifier against Italy.

Gary Hughes, whose son Stuart is a UUP councillor on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, passed away after collapsing in a bar on the Lisburn Road on Monday.

The 58-year-old, a sales manager and father of two from Maysfields in Lisburn, was a passionate Northern Ireland fan who travelled internationally to follow the team.

Stuart announced his father’s passing on Twitter earlier this week, saying: “Very tragically my dad passed away suddenly last night just before the NI game versus Italy.

"Thanks to everyone who has passed on their sympathies today and those who tried to save him last night. It puts so much into perspective.”

A service of thanksgiving for Gary will be held in St Mark’s Parish Church, in Lisburn on Friday at 2:00pm.

Tributes have also been paid by the Irish Football Association, which said in a statement: "The IFA would like to express its sincere condolences to the family of Northern Ireland supporter Gary Hughes, who passed away suddenly before the Northern Ireland-Italy game on Monday."

It added: “Gary... was meeting one of his sons in a bar on Belfast’s Lisburn Road prior to the World Cup qualifier when he collapsed. Despite the best efforts of people who came to his aid, he sadly passed away.”

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said on Twitter: "Sadly, we were made aware of the sudden passing of a fellow supporter on Monday night. We extend our own sympathies to the Hughes family at their time of loss."

Political representatives have offered their condolences to Mr Hughes’ loved ones, including UUP leader Doug Beattie who said he was “really sorry” to learn of the news.

“My thoughts are with you, your wider family and friends. It never easy to lose your dad,” he told Stuart via Twitter.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth also tweeted: "Stuart, I am so sorry for your loss and I can't imagine how you and yours are feeling right now. May you all take comfort from each other in the days and weeks ahead."

Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood said she was “devastated” for her fellow LCCC councillor, explaining: "Oh Stuart, I'm so sorry to read this, I know how much your dad meant to you and how much you loved him.

"Sending you and Nicola and your family deep condolences and prayers will be offered up from us. Devastated for you.”

A death notice described Mr Hughes as the “dearly loved husband of Joanne, Mayfields, Lisburn. Much loved father of Stuart and Ryan and dear father-in-law of Nicola.”

Interment will take place in Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to NI Chest Heart and Stroke Association.