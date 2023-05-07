Tributes paid to peacemaking Omagh priest whose Christmas Day handshake with Protestant cleric led to death threats

Pictured Fr Kevin Mullan of the Drumquin Parish just outside of Omagh. Fr Mullan was present of the day of the Omagh bombing in 1998.

Tributes have been paid to a peace-making priest who helped bring comfort to families of the Omagh bomb victims.

Fr Kevin Mullan, who died on Saturday, was best known for a Christmas Day handshake with his Presbyterian counterpart, Rev David Armstrong, during the Troubles.

Rev Armstrong and his family had to relocate to England because of subsequent death threats.

Originally from Omagh, Fr Mullan’s time in the priesthood spanned 50 years.

He served as parish priest of Langfield, Drumquin and Omagh, helping to lead the community response to the 1998 Real IRA bombing in the town which killed 29 people and injured scores more.

The Wave Trauma Centre victims group said his “support was unwavering and his words always warm and comforting”.

“In the local community and far and wide, Fr Kevin was renowned for taking risks for peace and his love and respect was felt by everyone who met him,” they said.

In 1984, in what should have been a symbol of ecumenical reconciliation on Christmas Day, Fr Mullan and then Presbyterian minister Rev Armstrong shook hands outside their respective churches in Limavady.

But instead, the simple yet powerful gesture, given the political climate at the time in Northern Ireland, became a focus of hatred against the Protestant cleric.

Rev David Armstrong with Father Kevin Mullan (Pacemaker).

Rev Armstrong left Limavady after loyalist death threats. He took his wife and four young children to England. Later he retrained as a Church of Ireland minister and served in Co Cork before his retirement from ministry.

In 2017, he spoke to the Belfast Telegraph to send his best wishes to Fr Mullan, after the priest fell ill.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said Fr Mullan was “a well-known and beloved figure in Omagh”.

"He was greatly respected for his compassion, his generosity, and his willingness to help others in need,” he said.

“He was there for the people of Omagh at some of our people’s darkest and most difficult moments, particularly those families who were injured or lost loved ones in the Omagh bomb.

“Many people in the community have expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Fr Mullan.

"He had touched the lives of so many people in profound ways, and his absence will be felt deeply. We are grateful for the legacy of kindness and compassion that he leaves behind.”

Fr Mullan was also a former secretary of the Derry Feis.

Feis Dhoire Cholmcille said: “Fr Kevin was until his passing still chairperson of the institution and had as ever paid his customary visit to the feis just a few short weeks ago at Easter.

“His association with the feis began in the early 1970s when as a recently ordained priest at St Patrick's in Pennyburn he was asked to take over the reigns from the late Fr Willie McGaughey.

"His qualifications for the post of feis secretary came as a result of his own participation in the feis as an Irish dancer.”

Feis registrar Ursula Clifford described the news of Fr Mullan's death as "heartbreaking".

Feis secretary Aisling Bonner added: "Fr Kevin was instrumental in keeping Feis Dhoire Cholmcille alive through some very dark days in this city and his love for it never diminished even when his clerical duties saw him move to Drumquin which was close to his native town of Omagh."