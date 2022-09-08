Tributes paid to Phillip Rainey (21) after ‘absolute gentleman’ died on way to visit his newborn baby and partner in hospital

A 21-year-old man who died in a crash on the M1 near Dungannon on Wednesday was on the way to hospital to visit his partner and their new born baby, it is understood.

Tributes have been paid to Phillip Rainey after the Omagh man died as a result of the collision.

He was also the grandson of UUP councillor and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's Vice Chairman Allan Rainey.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

The victim’s white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway near the Strangmore junction at about 10.40am.

Mr Rainey was a keen rugby player and his team Omagh Academicals Rugby Football Club described him as an “absolute gentleman”.

Read more Grandfather of Phillip Rainey speaks of devastation following the passing of the 21-year-old after M1 crash

In a social media post they wrote: “It is with deep regret we learn of the death of Phillip Rainey. A proud Accie who played his heart out every time he took to the field and was the life and soul after the game.

"Gone far too soon and an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey & McKeown families and all his friends. May he rest in peace.”

Georgina from Omagh added: “So sad to read this news this morning. I knew this young man since he was 5-years-old. He was in scouts where I was a leader, watched him grow into a fine young man. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Emergency services attended, but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

She added: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”