Tributes paid to popular and talented Co Down man Daniel Bailie after sudden passing

Tributes have been paid to talented Co Down GAA player Daniel Bailie, who passed away suddenly on Monday.

From Drumgath near Newry, he was described by Drumgath GAC as “one of the most popular and talented underage players that the club has ever had”.

Having represented the club at every level, they also paid tribute to his sense of humour and the close friendships he had with his teammates and coaches.

“On behalf of the trustees, president, chairman, committee, players and members, both young and old, we wish to express our sincerest sympathies to the Bailie and Haughian families on the tragic loss of Daniel,” they wrote online.

“He was a young fella that gave everything he had when he pulled on the jersey and played the game with a style and speed rarely seen in the club. Many’s a fine game he played for the club, including an amazing man of the match performance in an U16 final in 2014.

“He represented the club at every level. He was a great role model and never a cross word spoken to either teammate, manager or opponent but at the same time could have his teammates in stitches with a few quick words and his unique sense of humour, a real credit to his family.

“As a club we were lucky to know Daniel and he will never be forgotten and in this time of great sadness our hearts go out to Daniel’s parents Martin and Tanya, his sisters Cliona, Niamh and Aoife and the whole family circle on the loss of their beloved son and brother and to all his friends near and far.”

The man’s former school – St Mark’s High School in Warrenpoint – also paid tribute to him.

“The Board of Governors, Principal, Staff, Students and entire St Mark’s family wish to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Bailie family on the tragic loss of our past pupil Daniel,” they said.

“Daniel was an incredible student who made a great impact while here in St. Mark’s. He pulled on the purple jersey on numerous occasions and represented our school with pride. He was a true sportsman and a real gentleman.”

Both neighbouring Mayobridge and Saval GAC also offered their condolences and support to Daniel’s family, while there was a significant outpouring of grief and support for his family online.

Mary O’Keefe wrote: “So sorry to hear this sad news. Such a handsome young lad taken far to soon. RIP Daniel. Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends at this heartbreaking time."

Josephine Poland added: “So sorry to hear this sad news about Daniel. Thinking about all the family at this very sad and difficult time.”

A funeral notice described Daniel as a “dearly beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend”, adding: “The family appreciates all the kindness shown in this very difficult time.”

The notice said the funeral details have yet to be announced but added the family wish to keep the house private for immediate family and invited friends only.