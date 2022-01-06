Tributes paid to popular Co Armagh footballer Oisin Fields following sudden death

Tributes from across Co Armagh have been paid to talented football player Oisin Fields, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

Mr Fields has been described as a “genuine, humble and positive guy” by his employers McElmeel Mobility Services Ltd, while sports clubs across the county have expressed condolences to his friends and family.

The Armagh man is to be laid to rest on Saturday, as the grassroots Lonsdale League cancelled cup fixtures as a mark of respect to him.

Mr Fields’ employer said he passed away while “playing football with his friends”.

His current team Navan Harps described being “devastated” at the loss of a “friend and teammate”.

“We extend our sympathy and support to all his family and friends at this time,” they said.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed their condolences to the club and its players. We will pass them onto Oisin’s family in the coming days,” they added.

Mr Fields was widely involved in sport across the local area, including Gaelic football.

He was a former player at Pearse Og Armagh GFC, who said they were “saddened” to learn of his passing.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents Antoinette & Tony and brothers Anton & Ronan. Our condolences are with the entire Fields' family,” they added.

In a statement, the Lonsdale League said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Mr Fields’ “untimely passing”.

“We would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to Oisin, his Parents and his two brothers in particular. But also to his club Navan Harps teammates and to the wider family circle,” the statement added.

“As a mark of respect for Oisin & Navan Harps we have decided to cancel all cup fixtures due to be played over the weekend.”

Mr Fields worked for the Armagh company McElmeel Mobility Services. The employer paid a heartfelt tribute to their “much-loved colleague Oisin”.

“Words cannot express how sad we are feeling today,” they said.

“He was a genuine, humble and positive guy and brought so much of himself into his work and he will be sorely missed. Oisin was devoted to his extended family and we pray for them at this difficult time.

“Oisin Fields, a friend, a colleague, a true gentleman. May you rest peacefully.”

A funeral notice for Mr Fields said he was the beloved son of Tony and Antoinette and loving brother to Anton and Ronan.

Requiem Mass for the Armagh man will take place on Saturday at St Patrick's Cathedral.

It added he would be very deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sister in law Lisa, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, friends and the entire family circle.