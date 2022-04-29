Tributes paid to popular Co Tyrone car dealer Neil Salt following death

Hundreds of online tributes have been paid to a popular Co Tyrone car dealer who passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday.

Neil Salt, who founded Saltmarine Cars in Dungannon back in 1969, passed away aged 75.

In a statement on social media, the company hailed Mr Salt for growing a business “that would become known for the very highest standards of customer care”.

“Over the years he formed personal friendships with so many customers and enjoyed seeing the same faces return time and again,” they added.

“He will be missed by all.”

They said the business will be closed on Saturday and remain closed on Monday as a mark of respect to the father-of-four.

Hundreds of past customers and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the popular man.

Friend Lyn McCrea wrote: “We were privileged to call Neill a friend during our twenty years plus of doing business with Saltmarine.

“Just recently when in the showroom I had a long chat with him. To Anne and the boys we offer our heartfelt sympathy. What a legacy he has left behind.”

Ian Best added: “Very sorry to hear that, he left a fantastic legacy and will have been so proud of what must be one of the best dealerships in Northern Ireland.”

A funeral service for Mr Salt is to take place on Saturday at Tartaraghan Parish Church in Craigavon at 12 noon, followed by a private committal.

A notice added Mr Salt was the “dearly loved” husband of Anne and “dear father” of Alan, Caroline, Tony, Jack & Michael.

“Also a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle,” it added.