Tributes paid to popular Limavady solicitor David Brewster who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Limavady solicitor who passed away suddenly on January 20.

David Brewster (56) was a familiar figure in his home town where his legal business had been located for many years.

Fellow solicitor Peter Jack, on behalf of The Limavady Solicitors’ Association, said Mr Brewster’s presence will be missed.

He said: “We are deeply sadden by the announcement of the premature passing of our esteemed colleague, David Robert Brewster.

“David was a solo practitioner yet he was able to act for his clients in all matters including conveyancing and probate, litigation, interviews in police stations, petty sessions, crown court, matrimonial courts and so on. David provided a full range of services for his clients who will badly miss is expertise and professionalism and hard work.

“David contributed so much, not only to the local legal life in Co Londonderry, but in so many other fields particularly in the field of sport.”

Mr Brewster was a familiar figure at The Showgrounds, home of his local football team - Limavady United, where he served as vice-chairman previously.

Limavady United secretary Jonathan McCunn said: “Limavady United are deeply saddened to hear of the death of David Brewster. David was involved with our club for many years, was a life member and previously held the title of vice-chairman.

“Since I first knew David I can’t think of a game, home or away, that he didn’t attend. David’s love for the club did not only extend to watching the games but also to compiling stats on player appearances and goals going back to when the club was first formed.

“So much so that three years ago David published a book called ‘Up The Lims’ which told the story of our club and contained all the knowledge and information he had thoroughly researched over the years.

“David will be sadly missed by all who go to The Showgrounds and our thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

Mr Brewster was also a member of the Roe Valley Historical Society, founded by his father Harry.

He was also an active member of the Orange Order and had been a member of the Ulster Unionist Party for many years until 1998 when he resigned in protest against the Good Friday Agreement.

DUP Councillor for Limavady and long time friend, Aaron Callan said he will miss Mr Brewster’s sense of humour and passion for local history.

He said: “I am deeply shocked at David’s sudden death and I know so many people in Limavady will share my shock and sadness.

“David was a wonderful person with the best sense of humour. He had a knowledge of local history and British history that knew no bounds and his passion for both was clear.

“I shared his interest in history and we would often talk at length on the subject and no matter what the topic, David always impressed me with his depth of knowledge and enthusiasm.

“He was a man who had many aspects to him but above all he was someone who loved Limavady to its core which was evident in his involvement with Limavady United and his decision to base his business at the heart of the town.

“His presence will be sorely missed and I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”