Tributes paid to popular Portadown father-of-three following sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a popular Portadown man described as a “friend to the entire community” who passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

Father-of-three Aaron O'Neill was a former football player with St Mary’s YCFC and had many local connections with the local sporting scene in the town.

Writing on social media, his former club paid tribute to the man and issued their condolences to his family.

“We as a club and community are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our former player and good friend Aaron O'Neill,” St Mary’s YCFC said.

“Aaron was a friend not only to our club but to the entire community and he will be sorely missed.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Becky, children Caitlin, Saorla and Cushla and to the wider O'Neill family circle. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time.”

Ballyhegan Davitts GAC – whose senior player is Mr O’Neill’s daughter – said their “sincere thoughts and prayers” were with the man’s family.

“Aaron was Caitlin’s number 1 fan and a great supporter of our ladies team. He was so proud to see Caitlin playing in the championship final at The Athletic grounds last Saturday and her lifting the cup,” they wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We extend our sympathies to Caitlin, Aaron’s wider family circle and the McCormack family at this time.

“Rest in Peace Aaron.”

Dozens took to social media to also leave their own tribute for the popular local man.

One friend wrote: “This is so sad and [he] has had such an impact on the community. Aaron was a gentleman who always had a smile on his face and he was Caitlin’s biggest supporter. He will be sorely missed.”

Another simply wrote: “A big member of the community.”

A funeral notice said Mr O’Neill was the “beloved husband” of Rebecca, “loving daddy” of Caitlin, Saorla and Cushla, the “dearly loved” son of Deirdre and the late Seamus.

It added: “Dear brother of Tracy and Cathy and a much-loved uncle.”

The funeral service for Mr O’Neill will take place at the Church of St. John The Baptist Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Internment afterwards will take place in the adjoining cemetery.