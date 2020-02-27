Tributes paid to Shannon Whitehouse who spent final days raising money for charity

Shannon Whitehouse who passed away this week after a long battle with illness

Relatives of a brave Co Tyrone woman who raised more than £60,000 for charity after being diagnosed with a rare cancer have paid tribute to their "star who will shine forever" following her death.

Shannon Whitehouse (26) spent last year undergoing aggressive treatment for a rare tissue and bone cancer only to be told last month that it had not worked and it was incurable.

The young Coalisland native, who passed away on Tuesday, then spent what was to be her final weeks raising money for Northern Ireland charity The Boom Foundation.

Her funeral will take place tomorrow morning with Requiem Mass taking place at the Church of the Holy Family, Plater's Hill in Coalisland.

Yesterday her heartbroken cousin Kelly McCrea described Ms Whitehouse as the "girl who inspired the world".

"The strongest lady I've had the privilege to know," she wrote on Facebook.

"For her family, and mine, my heart bleeds.

"You are a star that will shine bright forever."

She said: "The legacy you have left behind is one to be proud of. No more suffering dear cousin.

"Shannon Whitehouse you are the true meaning of bravery! Love you little woman. Rest in peace with the Angels."

Ms Whitehouse's brother, Pierce announced the passing of his sibling - who he called by the nickname 'Shannies' - on social media, saying: "It's with great sadness I say our beautiful sister passed last night."

He ended his post saying that he loved his late sister.

Another cousin, Fred Whitehouse, said the family had been "totally blown away by the love and support shown by everyone around the world". "Shannon's story has touched many lives, she brought a light to the Boom Foundation she wished to help, we will do everything to continue spreading the awareness and shining for Shannon," he added.

The posts have received dozens of messages, with social media users also paying their own tributes to the young woman.

One person said Ms Whitehouse was a "courageous" and "very beautiful young woman, inside and out".

Last month, Shannon told the Belfast Telegraph that following her prognosis, she just wanted to devote her time left to her family and charity.

"People keep asking me what I want to do with the time I have left and if I want to go away anywhere, but I spent last year in hospital and I am just happy to be home with my family and chilling out," she explained.

"Honestly, that's all I want to do at the moment."

She added: "Spending time with them at home now is really all that I want to do.

"Raising money for Boom has really given me a lift."

Leona Rankin, trustee of the Boom Foundation, said yesterday in a statement that Ms Whitehouse had been a "truly inspirational young woman" who devoted the reminder of her life to helping others.

"(She had) given great hope and strength to others at a time when she could have been unashamedly selfish," said Ms Rankin.

"In such a short time, Shannon made an enormous contribution to the Boom Foundation and also to the wider sarcoma community.

"Raising in excess of £60,000 for the Boom Foundation, her positivity and strength was legendary."

Offering her heartfelt condolences to Ms Whitehouse's loved ones, the charity boss continued: "As trustees of Boom, and with Shannon's friends, we will celebrate her life and achievements through our continued determination to improve the landscape for everyone affected by sarcoma in Northern Ireland.

"It was an honour to have met such a kind and generous young woman who we will never forget."

Ms Whitehouse is survived by her parents Siobhan and Thomas and sisters Maurade (29) and brothers TJ (31) and Pierce (23) and her three-year-old nephew Brodie.

A funeral notice said Ms Whitehouse's death was very deeply regretted by her sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law Peter, nephew Brodie, dear friends Laura, Aine, Bronagh, Michelle and Natalie, and wider family circle.

The notice also asked donations in lieu of funeral flowers to be made to the Boom Foundation.