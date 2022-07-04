Tributes paid to supermarket employee Michael Morgan (23) who died suddenly in Tyrone

Tributes have been paid to Co Tyrone man Michael Morgan who died suddenly after becoming unwell while at work at Newell Stores in Coalisland on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that they received a 999 call at 8.35am on Monday morning.

Two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident and, following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Criagavon Area Hospital.

The supermarket at the Lineside in the town was closed on Monday morning in response to the incident.

Local GAA club Edendork GAC said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Michael's death.

"Edendork GAC is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of young Michael Morgan who died suddenly this morning," the club said.

"Michael was the much-loved son of late Yvonne Fox, Patrick Morgan, brother of Liam, Cathy, Fionnula, Shannon, Martin and Ciara and Grandson of Brian and Margaret Fox (Creenagh)."

Dungannon Gaelic Forum also paid tribute to the “young life, gone too soon”.

“Very sad news today of another young life, gone too soon,” the Forum posted on Facebook.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to Michael’s family and friends. We remember Michael in our prayers. May his soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Coalisland filling station and local restaurant Millcourt also paid tribute online.

A spokesperson for Millcourt said: “He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Sanville Nursing Home in the town shared their condolences to the family on the “sudden passing of Michael Morgan; grandson of our friend Brian and dearest of residents Margaret. We extend our condolences to Patrick, his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, wider family circle and friends.”

Elected representatives also paid tribute to Michael.

Independent councillor for the area, Dan Kerr, said it is a “very sad occasion” for the community of Coalisland and for all who knew him.

“It’s very sad he lost his life at such a young age,” he said.

“The community of Coalisland and friends and staff who worked with Michael all thought the world of him and it’s a very sad occasion for all involved.”