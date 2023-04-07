Tributes paid to talented footballer who died following road crash

Tributes have been paid to a talented footballer in Northern Ireland who has died following a road crash.

Aodhan Gillen, 22, from Newtownabbey played for the east Belfast side Dundela FC after stints at Newington and Carrick Rangers.

He died in hospital on Thursday after being injured at a pedestrian crossing last month.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement Dundela FC said Mr Gillen’s caring nature and friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

“We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhan’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time,” the club said.

Other Irish League clubs have also expressed their condolences.

Police said one car was involved in the crash in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey early on Tuesday March 14.

A police spokesperson said they received a report after 7.40am on March 14 that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey coloured Volkswagen Tiguan.

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away,” they said.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”