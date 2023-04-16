Tributes paid to teenage boy who died after Co Armagh crash

Police at the scene of the fatal road accident in Portadown (Pacemaker).

Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who has died in Co Armagh after he was hit by a car on his way home.

It’s believed the young man was walking home when he was struck by a car in the Moy Road area of Portadown around 4.20am on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision which involved a silver Skoda Superb but he sadly passed away at the scene.

"All I keep thinking of is his wee mummy and friends,” said UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

"I am from that area, and I know what it’s like as a teenager and finding a way home after a night out, it really shines a light on our need for more options for people. We know this is an issue.

“This young man was the life and soul of the party from what I’ve heard. It’s just devastating.”

Her party leader Doug Beattie tweeted the death was “sad news”.

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy echoed similar comments, saying it was a “tragic accident”.

"My thoughts go out to his family and friends, this young man was just walking home and now its a tragic accident. It’s just extremely sad for the entire community.”

SDLP Councillor Eamon McNeill said his “heart goes out” to the teen’s family and paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.

“It’s very sad, I just want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their work and everything they done to help this young man,” he said.

"The community is in shock at the death of this young lad, especially for all his friends. He is from a good family, and it's just awful this has happened.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart sent her condolences to the boy’s family and friends.

“Very sad news from Portadown today. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man. What a tragedy. A young life lost in his prime. Anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI,” she wrote.

“Our sincere thanks go to the emergency services who responded to this devastating scene.”

Earlier the PSNI said enquiries were continuing into the collision.

Anyone who was traveling on the road during the early hours of the morning or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101.