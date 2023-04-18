Tributes paid to ‘trailblazer’ Lyra McKee on anniversary of her murder

Ceremony took place at Belfast pub where mural is dedicated to the late writer

Memorial event takes place on fourth anniversary of the murder of Journalist Lyra McKee

An event held last night in memory of journalist Lyra McKee on the fourth anniversary of her murder heard how she was “a true trailblazer” .

Friends and family of the north Belfast native took part in a small ceremony outside the city centre’s Sunflower pub, to celebrate the life and writings of Ms McKee.

Earlier, the Prime Minister praised her as the embodiment of a “better Northern Ireland”.

In a tribute issued by Downing Street, Mr Sunak said yesterday: “Today, we remember Lyra McKee, a journalist who caught the imagination of young people in Northern Ireland.

“In strongly rejecting sectarianism, she embodied the Northern Ireland that I see today — one of realising a better Northern Ireland than what had come before her.

“We stand united against the insidious ideology of those who stole her dreams and what she could have gone on to contribute.”

Some friends read out some of Ms McKee’s work at her mural on Kent Street as the light faded yesterday.

The late journalist died after being shot in the head during clashes between rioters and police in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

Dissident republican group the New IRA has been blamed for the killing.

Tuesday’s event, which took place beside a mural painted in honour of the late 29-year-old, involved her loved ones and members of the LGBTQIA+ Heritage Project reading out some of her writings, and recalling fond memories.

Jude Copeland, an activist who had met and “hugely respected Lyra”, quoted another of her friend’s remarks about Ms McKee.

“Let no one say Lyra was killed in the name of Irish freedom,” he said.

“Lyra was Irish freedom; freedom of ideas, freedom of love, freedom to be who you are.”

Mr Copeland also referred to another friend of Ms McKee’s, who found it emotionally difficult to attend the gathering.

They believe that if Ms McKee were still alive, she would want three things to happen: for the people of Northern Ireland to continue in peace-building, to stand with “our trans siblings” and those fighting for trans rights, and to “not let anyone tell us that we can’t” do anything.

Ms McKee was further described as “not being an ivory tower journalist” or someone that wanted to “walk amongst the most powerful people”.

“Ordinary people mattered most to her. It [journalism] wasn’t just a job to her, a profession, a career; it was her life,” the crowd heard.

“Lyra was someone who always had your back, who you could count on.”