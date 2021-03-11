Tributes paid to veteran loyalist Ken Wilkinson

Tributes have been paid to veteran loyalist Ken Wilkinson, a former UVF member who later joined the PUP and played a role in the peace process.

He had previously spoken out about being in the final stages of a terminal lung condition and his time in the UVF.

As a PUP representative, he supported the peace process and was involved in early negotiations with the UVF as well as republicans.

An official statement from the PUP said his death was deeply regretted, and praised his “courageous and tireless work for the community”.

Aged in his early 70s, he was a former member of Antrim council.

A party tribute praised his “courageous and tireless work for the community”.

PUP chairman Brian Lacey said: “The party officers and members of the Progressive Unionist Party of Northern Ireland deeply regret the passing of their esteemed colleague Ken Wilkinson and send their deep condolences to wife Eileen and the family circle.

“Ken was a party stalwart and a committed loyalist in the truest sense, exemplified by his courageous and tireless work for his community.

“His determination and candour will be sorely missed by those of us who had the privilege of working with him over many years.”

PUP member Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, a former Belfast City councillor, said she was “sad to learn of Ken Wilkinson’s passing after a fairly long battle with illness” and expressed condolences to his family.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson also said his thoughts were with the Wilkinson family.

“He was a true loyalist and a fundamentally decent man right until the very end,” he added. “(It is) very hard to find anyone with a bad word to say about Ken.”

Others described him as “a loyalist who stood strong for his beliefs”.

In an interview with the News Letter last year, he admitted his previous UVF membership.

"I'm on my last days. And there's no sense in denying anything now,” he said at the time.

He denied ever killing anyone, but declined to comment on any involvement he had in any shootings or bombings in order to protect his family.

Discussing his terminal diagnosis in 2019, he told the Belfast Telegraph he had already planned his funeral and ordered there be “no paramilitary trappings at it”.

“I have no regrets. I've had ups and downs, I was through the peace process, I was there at the decommissioning. I've wined and dined with royalty and presidents, so I've done more than most people.”

He added: “"I would just like to be remembered as a person who tried to bridge gaps. I've told my people that at my funeral there's to be no paramilitary trappings - it's not happening.

"I've had well-wishers from all sections of the community. When I was up at the hospital, the local priest came over and had a talk.

"I was against militant republicanism, but I was never against ordinary nationalists. Through the work that I've done on the ground, if I have saved one life, that's a bonus."