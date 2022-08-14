Tributes paid to west Belfast footballer Molly White after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to west Belfast football player Molly White who has died suddenly.

Intermediate club side St James’ Swifts paid tribute to the women’s football star who “lit up the game whenever she played”.

In a statement, the club said: “It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we announce the passing of our ladies football star Molly White.

"We are still trying to come to terms with this news. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go to Mollys family, friends circle and everyone in our ladies set up.

"Molly has been here from day one and stuck by us through the good and bad times. She lit up the game whenever she played and lit up any room when she entered.

"What a player and what a person. Rest in peace Molly, we love you.”

Molly worked at Whites Tavern in Belfast city centre, with the bar also sharing their condolences on Facebook.

The team wrote: “We are devastated by the news of our Molly’s passing. She was at the heart of the Whites Tavern family and a great friend to us all. We are sending all our love and strength to Molly’s family & friends at this incredibly tough time.”

Another amateur football club Donegal Celtic paid their own tribute on social media writing: “Sincere condolences from the Donegal Celtic community following the sudden death of Molly White.

“Molly's family, friends and the St James Swifts Community are in our thoughts and prayers.

“May she rest in peace.”

This was followed by other tributes from the footballing community right across Northern Ireland, including Lisburn Rangers FC, Killen Rangers and Mid Ulster Ladies.

Amateur club Raceview FC Ladies wrote: “Our deepest Condolences on the loss of Molly, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and teammates at St James'. So sad to hear about someone so young taken to soon.”

Lisburn Ladies FC said it was “heart breaking news” and sent their condolences to Molly’s family and team mates at her club.

Tributes were also paid to the player from right across the community, with many taking to social media to send their sympathy to Molly’s family.

Belfast woman Maria Creaney said: “An absolute footballing star. Thinking of all her teammates and family. Rest in peace Molly.”

Charlie Pollock added: “Can't quite take this in, so sad. Lovely young lady, great footballer, thoughts and prayers with the family at this time. God bless.”