Tributes paid to young GAA player Conor McCaughey who died suddenly in Co Tyrone

Tributes have been paid to a young GAA player in Co Tyrone who has died suddenly.

Conor McCaughey played for Trillick St Macartans and helped the club secure the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title.

"Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey,” the club said in a statement on social media.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends.”

The GAA club said Conor had been a valued player from a young age and had been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.

"Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team,” the statement added.

"Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan.

“As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends at this heartbreaking time.”

The GAA club has cancelled all activities until further notice as a mark of respect.

“D'imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d'anam –You departed in the bloom of youth, may your soul be granted the Light of Heaven,” it added.

A Requiem Mass will take place in St Macartan’s Church in Trillick at 11am on Friday.

Conor will then be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.